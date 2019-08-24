All apartments in Burke
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

7018 Ebbtide Ln.

7018 Ebbtide Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7018 Ebbtide Lane, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Corner Lot Renovated 4BR home in Burke - Fabulous Tudor 4 Bedroom home on Corner Lot*Located in Longwood Knolls subdivision*Beautiful Granite Kitchen w/backsplash*All Bathrooms updated w/Granite*Huge Bay window in Living Rm + custom butler's pantry feat wine cooler, warming drawers & glass cabinetry*Gleaming Hdwd flrs & Recess lighting thru-out main lvl*Deck off kitchen leads to private backyard w/stone patio, deck and fenced backyard w/shed* Landscpaing includes azaleas, cherry trees, crepe myrtles - colorful and stunning most of the year! Flexible lease term (12-60+ Months). Pets considered CBC

*AVAILABLE 8.19.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5079848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 Ebbtide Ln. have any available units?
7018 Ebbtide Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 7018 Ebbtide Ln. have?
Some of 7018 Ebbtide Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7018 Ebbtide Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7018 Ebbtide Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 Ebbtide Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7018 Ebbtide Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 7018 Ebbtide Ln. offer parking?
No, 7018 Ebbtide Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 7018 Ebbtide Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 Ebbtide Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 Ebbtide Ln. have a pool?
No, 7018 Ebbtide Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 7018 Ebbtide Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7018 Ebbtide Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 Ebbtide Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7018 Ebbtide Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7018 Ebbtide Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7018 Ebbtide Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
