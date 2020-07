Amenities

Bright and colorful four bedroom, two and 1/2 bath home in the heart of Orange Hunt. Wonderful 2-level great-room addition with built-ins, wood flooring, gas fireplace, and walkout to rear deck. Covered front porch with a carport and driveway. Large eat-in kitchen, Finished basement with rec room and bonus room. Energy efficient home with solar panels, all in a great location!