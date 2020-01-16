6049 BONNIE BERN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautify renovated 3 years ago town home with top line appliances, state of the art heating / AC system. Hardwood floors refinished, new roof, spacious living room, separate dining room, huge wood deck, walk out basement. **** YOU CAN WALK to the Burke VRE train Station that will take to to Old Town Alex. and DC.** If your client is Active Military please call about our special military rental program. **** ***This property is available for a long term lease. We can process your application with in 24 hours and move you in ASAP. ***** Good schools, VRE offers a easy commute,