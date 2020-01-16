All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
6049 BONNIE BERN COURT
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

6049 BONNIE BERN COURT

6049 Bonnie Bern Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6049 Bonnie Bern Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautify renovated 3 years ago town home with top line appliances, state of the art heating / AC system. Hardwood floors refinished, new roof, spacious living room, separate dining room, huge wood deck, walk out basement. **** YOU CAN WALK to the Burke VRE train Station that will take to to Old Town Alex. and DC.** If your client is Active Military please call about our special military rental program. **** ***This property is available for a long term lease. We can process your application with in 24 hours and move you in ASAP. ***** Good schools, VRE offers a easy commute,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT have any available units?
6049 BONNIE BERN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT have?
Some of 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6049 BONNIE BERN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT offer parking?
No, 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT have a pool?
No, 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT have accessible units?
No, 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6049 BONNIE BERN COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurke 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burke Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Pet Friendly Apartments
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA
Sudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University