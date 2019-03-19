All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
6047 BONNIE BERN COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6047 BONNIE BERN COURT

6047 Bonnie Bern Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6047 Bonnie Bern Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Minutes to the VRE. Completely Renovated! Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances. Eat in Kitchen. 2 assigned parking spaces. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment and major access routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT have any available units?
6047 BONNIE BERN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT have?
Some of 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6047 BONNIE BERN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT offers parking.
Does 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT have a pool?
No, 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT have accessible units?
No, 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Pet Friendly Places
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA
Sudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University