A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Minutes to the VRE. Completely Renovated! Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances. Eat in Kitchen. 2 assigned parking spaces. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment and major access routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT have any available units?
6047 BONNIE BERN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT have?
Some of 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6047 BONNIE BERN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6047 BONNIE BERN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.