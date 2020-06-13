Apartment List
270 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burke, VA

Finding an apartment in Burke that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5912 Kara Place
5912 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
5912 Kara Place Available 07/01/20 3-bed 2.5-bath Townhouse Well situated close to George Mason University, I-495 - Burke - Incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath on express metro bus lines directly to the Pentagon and on VRE line within walking distance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
9127 Galbreth Ct
9127 Galbreth Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1898 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in West Springfield school pyramid. Separate dining room. Kitchen has space for a small table and chairs as well. Master bath has jetted tub . Walk in closet in MB. Deck leads to fully fenced backyard. Lower level opens to patio.
Results within 1 mile of Burke
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5515 MITCHAM CT
5515 Mitcham Court, Kings Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely remodeled end unit home in popular Danbury Forest! Peaceful setting backing to trees. Lower level walkout with fireplace, washer dryer, & storage. Fenced in yard. Danbury Forest community pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4760 SPRINGBROOK DRIVE
4760 Springbrook Drive, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1498 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bdrm 2.5 Bath home in park-like setting, backing to woods in SpringbrookForest. Spacious kitchen with eat-in space, Granite & Stainless appliances. Sunroom off diningroom.4 Bedrooms on upper level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD
5819 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
886 sqft
This end unit home is on the main level with easy access to the parking. Open floor plan, balcony, & extra secured interior storage room(in the basement area) for larger items like bikes, canoes etc.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.
Results within 5 miles of Burke
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
49 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
47 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
114 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
52 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
26 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
16 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,444
742 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
City Guide for Burke, VA

Ever been to a city with 100 streets of the same name? The cititzens of Burke love their founding father, Lt. Col. Silas Burkeso much that over 100 streets, parks, and establishments are named after him -- and the list is still growing.

Burke is a mid-sized town in Fairfax County in northeastern Virgina. Just 15 miles southwest of Washington, DC, it has 41,055 residents, making it a densely populated suburban community. The nightlife here is about as exciting as sliced bread, but what it lacks in big city glitz, it more than makes up for in a significantly higher quality of life. There are plenty of recreational facilities and medical care is far better than the country's average. With an unemployment stat that's less than half of the national level, this predominantly white-collar town is almost perfect. Almost. The cost of living here is a whopping 36% higher. But if this is just a small bump on your road to suburban Utopia--and if having military personnel (employed by nearby Pentagon) as likely neighbors doesn't make you nervous--then let's find you an apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Burke, VA

Finding an apartment in Burke that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

