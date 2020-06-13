270 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burke, VA
Ever been to a city with 100 streets of the same name? The cititzens of Burke love their founding father, Lt. Col. Silas Burkeso much that over 100 streets, parks, and establishments are named after him -- and the list is still growing.
Burke is a mid-sized town in Fairfax County in northeastern Virgina. Just 15 miles southwest of Washington, DC, it has 41,055 residents, making it a densely populated suburban community. The nightlife here is about as exciting as sliced bread, but what it lacks in big city glitz, it more than makes up for in a significantly higher quality of life. There are plenty of recreational facilities and medical care is far better than the country's average. With an unemployment stat that's less than half of the national level, this predominantly white-collar town is almost perfect. Almost. The cost of living here is a whopping 36% higher. But if this is just a small bump on your road to suburban Utopia--and if having military personnel (employed by nearby Pentagon) as likely neighbors doesn't make you nervous--then let's find you an apartment. See more
Finding an apartment in Burke that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.