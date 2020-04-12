All apartments in Burke
Last updated April 12 2020

6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT

6039 Liberty Bell Court · No Longer Available
Location

6039 Liberty Bell Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! Please submit offers to rfm1030@yahoo.com. Situated on a large fenced corner lot near the trail. This beautiful large end-unit townhouse has been newly renovated with new kitchen cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertop. Brand new wood flooring covers all three levels including the stairs. All bathrooms have been remodeled. The basement has also been remodeled. New washer and dryer. New heating and AC unit. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fresh paint throughout. This townhouse has two fireplaces. OFF STREET PARKING: 2 Assigned Spaces. COMMUTERS DREAM: Walk to VRE or take the bus which stops in front of the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT have any available units?
6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT have?
Some of 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT offers parking.
Does 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT have a pool?
No, 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT has units with air conditioning.

