6039 LIBERTY BELL COURT

Amenities

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! Please submit offers to rfm1030@yahoo.com. Situated on a large fenced corner lot near the trail. This beautiful large end-unit townhouse has been newly renovated with new kitchen cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertop. Brand new wood flooring covers all three levels including the stairs. All bathrooms have been remodeled. The basement has also been remodeled. New washer and dryer. New heating and AC unit. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fresh paint throughout. This townhouse has two fireplaces. OFF STREET PARKING: 2 Assigned Spaces. COMMUTERS DREAM: Walk to VRE or take the bus which stops in front of the community.