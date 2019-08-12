All apartments in Burke
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:21 AM

6012 Kerrwood St

6012 Kerrwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Kerrwood Street, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Great location! three levels townhouse with 3 minutes’ drive to VRE Rolling Road Station. Walk out basement with a potential of being the 4th bedroom with a newly renovated Full Bathroom. Renovated Kitchen: New Granite Counter-Tops, New Kitchen Sink, New Cooking Range, New Cabinet Hardware and lighting. Nice outdoor space with large patio in a fenced rear yard with a freshly painted deck with wooded views, perfect for BBQs! Great neighborhood with nice schools: West Springfield High with 9 out of 10 rating.
Setup an appointment through Showing Time (on-line)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Kerrwood St have any available units?
6012 Kerrwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6012 Kerrwood St have?
Some of 6012 Kerrwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Kerrwood St currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Kerrwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Kerrwood St pet-friendly?
No, 6012 Kerrwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6012 Kerrwood St offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Kerrwood St offers parking.
Does 6012 Kerrwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6012 Kerrwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Kerrwood St have a pool?
No, 6012 Kerrwood St does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Kerrwood St have accessible units?
No, 6012 Kerrwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Kerrwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 Kerrwood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6012 Kerrwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6012 Kerrwood St has units with air conditioning.
