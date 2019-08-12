6012 Kerrwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great location! three levels townhouse with 3 minutes’ drive to VRE Rolling Road Station. Walk out basement with a potential of being the 4th bedroom with a newly renovated Full Bathroom. Renovated Kitchen: New Granite Counter-Tops, New Kitchen Sink, New Cooking Range, New Cabinet Hardware and lighting. Nice outdoor space with large patio in a fenced rear yard with a freshly painted deck with wooded views, perfect for BBQs! Great neighborhood with nice schools: West Springfield High with 9 out of 10 rating.

Setup an appointment through Showing Time (on-line)