5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.5BA, 3 level Brick townhome*Gleaming hardwd floors on main level with 9'ft ceiling, recess lighting & upscale crown & chair moldings thru-out*Elegant palladian windows in living room/family room with cathedral ceiling leads to upgraded Kitchen full of lots of natural sunlight features granite counters, ample cabinetry with cabinet under-lighting, black appliances & tiled floors plus kitchen island*Breakfast Nook looks out to private, treed backyard*Excellent Deck off main level with walk-down stairs to patio & fenced yard*Lower level has 3rd full bath & Rec Room with cozy fireplace & built-ins walks out to private backyard*Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling with soaking tub & separate shower in master bathroom*2 additional full size bedrooms with full bath on upper level*Attached 2-car garage*Min Walk to VRE, less than mile to public bus, Pentagon Bus,Restaurants, shopping & easy access to major roads! *VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY NO SHOWINGS*Virtual Tour: https://www.icloud.com/attachment/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcvws.icloud-content.com%2FB%2FAfG5hL1VQhP7DZ5UnBuX1rnISiRaAXSb4lMLtwm6wdORoPN-RI97ShTy%2F%24%7Bf%7D%3Fo%3DAoLW1nRUgogl3t-s1YXEVO-d1DGiKPzYOIioy-V-IxYQ%26v%3D1%26x%3D3%26a%3DCAogw_os5bEbrA7ku-nRb8-4uMLyhHFpnjvwDxOaYTuEMVwSJxDwyPWxni4Y8NjwhaguIgEAKggByAD_ZBZkylIEyEokWloEe0oU8g%26e%3D1591297715%26k%3D%24%7Buk%7D%26fl%3D%26r%3D86396D01-1F91-4F08-8193-BB6355C841ED-1%26ckc%3Dcom.apple.largeattachment%26ckz%3D6C00C5F6-AFE5-4B7E-B0DF-013BAE2929D4%26p%3D35%26s%3DSiwtIFr01ImQezn6I3DDZDTLUoM&uk=vrgUXAPAnEhRC8S66BA9Ag&f=medium.mov&sz=317884659



*AVAILABLE 6.26.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



(RLNE5762775)