Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5988 Meadow Brook Dr.

5988 Meadow Brook Drive · (703) 302-0346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA 22015

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. · Avail. Jun 26

$2,950

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1962 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.5BA, 3 level Brick townhome*Gleaming hardwd floors on main level with 9'ft ceiling, recess lighting & upscale crown & chair moldings thru-out*Elegant palladian windows in living room/family room with cathedral ceiling leads to upgraded Kitchen full of lots of natural sunlight features granite counters, ample cabinetry with cabinet under-lighting, black appliances & tiled floors plus kitchen island*Breakfast Nook looks out to private, treed backyard*Excellent Deck off main level with walk-down stairs to patio & fenced yard*Lower level has 3rd full bath & Rec Room with cozy fireplace & built-ins walks out to private backyard*Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling with soaking tub & separate shower in master bathroom*2 additional full size bedrooms with full bath on upper level*Attached 2-car garage*Min Walk to VRE, less than mile to public bus, Pentagon Bus,Restaurants, shopping & easy access to major roads! *VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY NO SHOWINGS*Virtual Tour: https://www.icloud.com/attachment/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcvws.icloud-content.com%2FB%2FAfG5hL1VQhP7DZ5UnBuX1rnISiRaAXSb4lMLtwm6wdORoPN-RI97ShTy%2F%24%7Bf%7D%3Fo%3DAoLW1nRUgogl3t-s1YXEVO-d1DGiKPzYOIioy-V-IxYQ%26v%3D1%26x%3D3%26a%3DCAogw_os5bEbrA7ku-nRb8-4uMLyhHFpnjvwDxOaYTuEMVwSJxDwyPWxni4Y8NjwhaguIgEAKggByAD_ZBZkylIEyEokWloEe0oU8g%26e%3D1591297715%26k%3D%24%7Buk%7D%26fl%3D%26r%3D86396D01-1F91-4F08-8193-BB6355C841ED-1%26ckc%3Dcom.apple.largeattachment%26ckz%3D6C00C5F6-AFE5-4B7E-B0DF-013BAE2929D4%26p%3D35%26s%3DSiwtIFr01ImQezn6I3DDZDTLUoM&uk=vrgUXAPAnEhRC8S66BA9Ag&f=medium.mov&sz=317884659

*AVAILABLE 6.26.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5762775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. have any available units?
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. have?
Some of 5988 Meadow Brook Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. have a pool?
No, 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5988 Meadow Brook Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
