5843 BANNING PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Well maintained...a real find...lovely brick townhouse in the heart of Burke...3 full levels...updated country kitchen with corian countertops, maple cabinets, and hardwood flooring...fenced back yard backs to lovely trees...tons of storage plus a storage shed in the back yard...neutral decor...enjoy community swimming pool, community party room, tot lots...well kept community grounds...ultra convenient to metro bus, VRE commuter train, and commuter parking...two assigned parking spaces...no more than 2 incomes to qualify...sorry no pets...new photos just uploaded...very roomy--please see new downloaded floorplan....must see to appreciate the beauty and value!!!