Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

5843 BANNING PLACE

5843 Banning Place · (703) 879-0505
Location

5843 Banning Place, Burke, VA 22015

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1856 sqft

Amenities

Well maintained...a real find...lovely brick townhouse in the heart of Burke...3 full levels...updated country kitchen with corian countertops, maple cabinets, and hardwood flooring...fenced back yard backs to lovely trees...tons of storage plus a storage shed in the back yard...neutral decor...enjoy community swimming pool, community party room, tot lots...well kept community grounds...ultra convenient to metro bus, VRE commuter train, and commuter parking...two assigned parking spaces...no more than 2 incomes to qualify...sorry no pets...new photos just uploaded...very roomy--please see new downloaded floorplan....must see to appreciate the beauty and value!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5843 BANNING PLACE have any available units?
5843 BANNING PLACE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5843 BANNING PLACE have?
Some of 5843 BANNING PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5843 BANNING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5843 BANNING PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5843 BANNING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5843 BANNING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5843 BANNING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5843 BANNING PLACE does offer parking.
Does 5843 BANNING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5843 BANNING PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5843 BANNING PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5843 BANNING PLACE has a pool.
Does 5843 BANNING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5843 BANNING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5843 BANNING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5843 BANNING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5843 BANNING PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5843 BANNING PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
