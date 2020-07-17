All apartments in Burke
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:14 AM

5635 SUTHERLAND COURT

5635 Sutherland Court · (703) 239-1551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5635 Sutherland Court, Burke, VA 22015

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
Lots of walking trails and creeks all around the area. This gorgeous first time rental townhome is a MUST SEE! Newly renovated three levels townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and two half baths with lots and lots of luxury features. Brand new kitchen (white cabinets, tile backsplash, wood-look luxury vinyl plank & all new appliances! All of the bathrooms have been fully remodeled, very beautifully done, New paint, Hardwood floors, lots of windows bring in the beautiful sunshine and lots of natural light. New Carpet, Private backyard, fully fenced in. Recessed lighting. BRAND new windows (who doesn't love that!) Walkout basement with a huge recreation room & cozy wood burning fireplace makes the basement a perfect place for a relaxing evening or family gatherings. Large storage room with laundry area, half bath, under stair storage and walk-out to backyard through brand new sliding glass door! Oversized backyard with fantastic patio, landscaped flowerbeds and fully fenced in rear with brand new fence! HVAC and water heater only 3 years old. 2 parking spots (24 & 25) Walking distance to Lake Braddock and minutes to Lake Royal & George Mason University. Close to VRE and Metro, minutes walking to bus transit, great and easy transportation. This is not your typical rental property....don't miss this one! Pets are case by case basis and no more then 2 incomes to qualify!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT have any available units?
5635 SUTHERLAND COURT has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT have?
Some of 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5635 SUTHERLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT offers parking.
Does 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5635 SUTHERLAND COURT has units with air conditioning.
