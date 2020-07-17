5635 SUTHERLAND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Lots of walking trails and creeks all around the area. This gorgeous first time rental townhome is a MUST SEE! Newly renovated three levels townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and two half baths with lots and lots of luxury features. Brand new kitchen (white cabinets, tile backsplash, wood-look luxury vinyl plank & all new appliances! All of the bathrooms have been fully remodeled, very beautifully done, New paint, Hardwood floors, lots of windows bring in the beautiful sunshine and lots of natural light. New Carpet, Private backyard, fully fenced in. Recessed lighting. BRAND new windows (who doesn't love that!) Walkout basement with a huge recreation room & cozy wood burning fireplace makes the basement a perfect place for a relaxing evening or family gatherings. Large storage room with laundry area, half bath, under stair storage and walk-out to backyard through brand new sliding glass door! Oversized backyard with fantastic patio, landscaped flowerbeds and fully fenced in rear with brand new fence! HVAC and water heater only 3 years old. 2 parking spots (24 & 25) Walking distance to Lake Braddock and minutes to Lake Royal & George Mason University. Close to VRE and Metro, minutes walking to bus transit, great and easy transportation. This is not your typical rental property....don't miss this one! Pets are case by case basis and no more then 2 incomes to qualify!