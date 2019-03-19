All apartments in Burke
5614 CASTLEBURY COURT
5614 CASTLEBURY COURT

5614 Castlebury Court
Location

5614 Castlebury Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Completely remodeled last year! All new stainless steel appliances, large vent hood, granite counter top, new white cabinets with matching backsplash, HW flooring on entire 1st and 2nd level. New ceramic tiles in kitchen and bath, new blinds, new curtains, new windows, new door hardware, new carpet, new paint, new doors, new water heater. Fenced backyard with brick pavers. Fireplace, rec-room, laundry room and large storage space in the basement. Excellent schools, close to VRE, wide street and parking, backs to trees and community playground. Washer and dryer included. No Pets and No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT have any available units?
5614 CASTLEBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT have?
Some of 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5614 CASTLEBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT offers parking.
Does 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT have a pool?
No, 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT have accessible units?
No, 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 CASTLEBURY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
