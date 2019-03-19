5614 CASTLEBURY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Completely remodeled last year! All new stainless steel appliances, large vent hood, granite counter top, new white cabinets with matching backsplash, HW flooring on entire 1st and 2nd level. New ceramic tiles in kitchen and bath, new blinds, new curtains, new windows, new door hardware, new carpet, new paint, new doors, new water heater. Fenced backyard with brick pavers. Fireplace, rec-room, laundry room and large storage space in the basement. Excellent schools, close to VRE, wide street and parking, backs to trees and community playground. Washer and dryer included. No Pets and No Smoking.