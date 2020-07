Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great split level single house on corner lot in a quiet Burke Center community. Newer full bath, newer Tile on basement floor, newer fence (partial), newer painted Deck. Laminate flooring in living room, dining room and all bedrooms. Great schools. Adjacent to pub Trans,shopping, and walking trails. $100 repair deductible. No group renters. Owner does not participate housing program. Good Credit & W2 verified income >$100K required. Small Pets Are OK. Available now.