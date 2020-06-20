6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great location in popular Burke Centre. Bus and rail commute serves Ft Belvoir as well as the Pentagon. Close to shopping, pool s and walking trails.Townhouse is clean and features lovely hardwood floor in living and dining rooms. Main level SGD leads outside to patio. and fenced yard. Kitchen has room for breakfast table. Upstairs bright bedrooms with 2 full baths with tubs.Bedrooms have neutral and comfortable walk carpet. Lower level rec room with separate room serving as den or home office.