Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT

6040 Meyers Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

6040 Meyers Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great location in popular Burke Centre. Bus and rail commute serves Ft Belvoir as well as the Pentagon. Close to shopping, pool s and walking trails.Townhouse is clean and features lovely hardwood floor in living and dining rooms. Main level SGD leads outside to patio. and fenced yard. Kitchen has room for breakfast table. Upstairs bright bedrooms with 2 full baths with tubs.Bedrooms have neutral and comfortable walk carpet. Lower level rec room with separate room serving as den or home office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT have any available units?
6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT have?
Some of 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT offer parking?
No, 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT has a pool.
Does 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT have accessible units?
No, 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
