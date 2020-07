Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors clubhouse fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Well maintained 3 bedroom townhouse in Burke Centre. Tons of light and large rooms, separate dining room with step-down living room, large eat in kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances, deck over looking trees, huge recreation room with fireplace and wet bar with mini refrigerator. Master bedroom has a private deck. Enjoy all the Burke Centre amenities.