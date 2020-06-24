Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM
1 of 49
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE
5725 Walnut Wood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Location
5725 Walnut Wood Lane, Burke Centre, VA 22015
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY FINISHED AND REMODELED ON THREE LEVELS! LOCATED ON CUL-DE-SACBACKING TO WOODS! FULL FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT, OVERSIZED DECK BACKING TOWOODS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have any available units?
5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke Centre, VA
.
Is 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burke Centre
.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015
Similar Pages
Burke Centre 1 Bedrooms
Burke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with Balcony
Burke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Apartments with Parking
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Cherry Hill, VA
Hybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VA
Glenmont, MD
Aquia Harbour, VA
Newington, VA
Broadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MD
Lansdowne, VA
Dunn Loring, VA
Woodburn, VA
Triangle, VA
Laurel Hill, VA
Dumfries, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia