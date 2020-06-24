All apartments in Burke Centre
5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE

5725 Walnut Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5725 Walnut Wood Lane, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY FINISHED AND REMODELED ON THREE LEVELS! LOCATED ON CUL-DE-SACBACKING TO WOODS! FULL FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT, OVERSIZED DECK BACKING TOWOODS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have any available units?
5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
Is 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5725 WALNUT WOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

