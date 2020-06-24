All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
10613 SUMMER OAK COURT
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

10613 SUMMER OAK COURT

10613 Summer Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

10613 Summer Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice 2-level townhouse in Burke. Short distance to restaurants and stores. Short drive to VRE. Loft and desk in the house will stay for the use of the tenant. Immediately available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have any available units?
10613 SUMMER OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
Is 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10613 SUMMER OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015

Similar Pages

Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with BalconyBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDLansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia