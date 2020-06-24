Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
10613 SUMMER OAK COURT
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10613 SUMMER OAK COURT
10613 Summer Oak Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Location
10613 Summer Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice 2-level townhouse in Burke. Short distance to restaurants and stores. Short drive to VRE. Loft and desk in the house will stay for the use of the tenant. Immediately available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have any available units?
10613 SUMMER OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke Centre, VA
.
Is 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10613 SUMMER OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burke Centre
.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10613 SUMMER OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015
Similar Pages
Burke Centre 1 Bedrooms
Burke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with Balcony
Burke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Apartments with Parking
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Cherry Hill, VA
Hybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VA
Glenmont, MD
Aquia Harbour, VA
Newington, VA
Broadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MD
Lansdowne, VA
Dunn Loring, VA
Woodburn, VA
Triangle, VA
Laurel Hill, VA
Dumfries, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia