Amenities

ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities

Received applications. No more showing. Unique & Beautiful 3 lvl END TH - Shows like a model & Feels like SF. 4 Beds & 3 Full baths. Gleaming hardwoods on All 3 levels. Main FLOOR: Bright and Beautiful, MBR and LUX BA w/ skylights. Sun filled LR with vaulted ceilings, Large windows & Fire place. Sep DR. Upper Level: 2 Beds, Full Bath, 12'x16' Loft with & Built in bookcases can be used as an office/Kids playroom. Fully finished LL boasts large RR, Bedroom & Full Bath. Great location.