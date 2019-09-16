8273 Vernon Street, Bull Run, VA 20109 Crestwood Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three finished level, three/four bedroom townhome! Lower level rec room w/ fireplace, level walkout to fenced backyard, full bath & den or "4th bedroom" - Huge deck -No pets No smokers - Contact agent with any questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
