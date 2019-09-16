All apartments in Bull Run
8273 VERNON STREET
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:19 PM

8273 VERNON STREET

8273 Vernon Street · No Longer Available
Location

8273 Vernon Street, Bull Run, VA 20109
Crestwood Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three finished level, three/four bedroom townhome! Lower level rec room w/ fireplace, level walkout to fenced backyard, full bath & den or "4th bedroom" - Huge deck -No pets No smokers - Contact agent with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8273 VERNON STREET have any available units?
8273 VERNON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 8273 VERNON STREET have?
Some of 8273 VERNON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8273 VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8273 VERNON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8273 VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8273 VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 8273 VERNON STREET offer parking?
No, 8273 VERNON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8273 VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8273 VERNON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8273 VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 8273 VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8273 VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 8273 VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8273 VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8273 VERNON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8273 VERNON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8273 VERNON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
