Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Very Nice 3 Level End Unit Town House With 3 Bed Room 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths,Hardwood Floor on Main Level ,This Town House is in Great Shape and Ready To Move in! Freshly painted, Carpet steamed cleaned, Full bathroom on entrance level with separeate entrance, Rent Included Water ,Trash Removal, Racquet Ball Club Member ship and More ,Close to Shopping Dinning ,School, Prince william Park,and I-66 and Route 234!