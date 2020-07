Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Brand new Townhouse 4Bedrooms 3.5 Baths .Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Huge Pantry, Large family room with a rear deck MBR with huge Walk in Closet, Double Sink in Mbath,Walk in closet in 4th BR on lower level, Nice size closets in 2nd and 3rd BR, Walk out lower level Laundry on upper level. New blinds will be install, Lots of natural light. Minutes from Shopping and route 66. New community Center will open soon with pool