11199 SOLDIERS CT

Amenities

parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking

Three finished level townhouse situated on a " Paradise" cul de sac location * * Ceramic Tile * * Vinyl Pergo like floors * * Living room woodburning fireplace * * Economical gas heat, hot water & cooking * * Three bedrooms * * Two & half baths * * Enclosed rear yard * Questions, reach out to listing agent, before applying online at https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/11199-Soldiers-Court-Manassas-VA-20109-275611166 - the rental application fee is a non refundable $55 per adult processing fee. A great value!! Note: Photos are before the current tenant.