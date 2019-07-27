All apartments in Bull Run
11199 SOLDIERS CT
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

11199 SOLDIERS CT

11199 Soldiers Court · No Longer Available
Location

11199 Soldiers Court, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Three finished level townhouse situated on a " Paradise" cul de sac location * * Ceramic Tile * * Vinyl Pergo like floors * * Living room woodburning fireplace * * Economical gas heat, hot water & cooking * * Three bedrooms * * Two & half baths * * Enclosed rear yard * Questions, reach out to listing agent, before applying online at https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/11199-Soldiers-Court-Manassas-VA-20109-275611166 - the rental application fee is a non refundable $55 per adult processing fee. A great value!! Note: Photos are before the current tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

