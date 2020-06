Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

New flooring through out and new kitchen appliances.Close to everything convenient location.BEAUTIFUL 2-LEVEL CONDO IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!! 2 Master Suites w/2 Full Baths on Upper Level ** Dining area leads to huge balcony** Rent includes Water/Sewer & Reserved Parking spot** Community Offers Tot Lot, Tennis Courts, Basketball & Pool** Within walking distance to shopping, Library & Dining** MINUTES From I-66 and RT 234. Owener is Realtor