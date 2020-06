Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Available December 1. Lovely and well maintained 2 level, 1 BDR, 1 and 1 half bath condo. Very spacious! Light, bright and neutral. Gleaming hardwoods on main level. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and bath with separate washroom. Great community amenities and close to commuter routes and shopping. No pets preferred, but one cat or one small dog may be considered. Do not miss it!