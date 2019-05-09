All apartments in Bull Run
11052 Sentry Ridge Road
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

11052 Sentry Ridge Road

11052 Sentry Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

11052 Sentry Ridge Road, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MANASSAS TOWNHOUSE WITH COMMUNITY POOL/BASKETBALL/FITNESS CENTRE - THE WORKS! - This townhouse condo is just amazing. So cute!! 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms. Family room off the kitchen. Rear deck. Updated kitchen features. Basement has bedroom with full bathroom plus living room opening onto the rear yard with fence and patio. The community features include a pool, basketball court, club house, fitness centre. Handy to all restaurants, shopping, wineries, I66 for commuters to DC/Pentagon, VRE.

(RLNE4779614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11052 Sentry Ridge Road have any available units?
11052 Sentry Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 11052 Sentry Ridge Road have?
Some of 11052 Sentry Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11052 Sentry Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11052 Sentry Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11052 Sentry Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11052 Sentry Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 11052 Sentry Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 11052 Sentry Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 11052 Sentry Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11052 Sentry Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11052 Sentry Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 11052 Sentry Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 11052 Sentry Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 11052 Sentry Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11052 Sentry Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11052 Sentry Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11052 Sentry Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11052 Sentry Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
