10636 Winfield Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool internet access tennis court

At Last, This Is What You've Been Searching For. - Property Id: 45593



It is a smart house. The ring security system is installed. You can remotely open your door through your phone. The ring doorbell is installed and ring flood light with camera is installed as well. CONVENIENT TO GREAT SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS and Northern Virginia Community College - Manassas Campus. Available for rent end unit townhouse.

Require a background check. Looking to rent the first two floors with 2.5 private bathrooms. Share common areas

Community Amenities: Tennis - Courts, Tot Lots / Playground, Swimming Pool, Basketball Courts, Club House, Common Grounds, Exercise Room, Jogging / Walking Path, Party Room.

No Pets Allowed



