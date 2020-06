9721 CHESHIRE RIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THE ENTIRE INTERIOR OF THE HOME, INCLUDING THE CARPETING, HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED BRICK FRONT GARAGE TOWN HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, FULLY FENCED REAR YARD WITH 2 DECKS(UPPER&LOWER) BACKS TO TREED COMMONS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS CATHEDRAL CEILING, WALK-IN CLOSET.MASTER BATH HAS VAULTED CEILING, SEPARATE SHOWER & CORNER SOAKING TUB, DOUBLE SINK VANITY. TWO OTHER BEDROOMS AND HALLWAY FULL BATH. LARGE TABLE SPACE KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED G.E. APPLIANCES AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO UPPER DECK WITH BUILT-IN BENCHES. LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM/ FAMILY ROOM HAS BERBER CARPET, LAUNDRY AREA AND TWO SEPARATE STORAGE AREAS. SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADS TO LOWER LEVEL DECK AND FENCED REAR YARD. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS. FIREPLACE IS "AS IS".