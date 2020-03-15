All apartments in Buckhall
Find more places like 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckhall, VA
/
9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD

9065 Connor House Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckhall
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9065 Connor House Road, Buckhall, VA 20110

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**WOW**Gorgeous 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome in the quiet subdivision of Signal Hill Station. This gem, located on a cul-de-sac, backs to a wooded area with walking trails. With over 2750+ total Sq. Ft living space, you will find plenty of room for everyone. Enter this beautiful spacious floorplan home with hardwood floors in the kitchen and Main Level. The gourmet kitchen is great for family gatherings with Huge Island and beautiful cabinetry along with stainless steel appliances. The basement includes a bedroom, a full bathroom. A 2-car garage and large driveway which can accommodate 2 additional cars. There is plenty of visitors' parking spaces throughout the neighborhood. Residents can opt-in and access the neighborhood pool facility. walking trails leading to Signal Hill Park, Walk to the VRE train station, and convenient to major commuter routes I-28, PWC Parkway, I66 and Much More!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD have any available units?
9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD offers parking.
Does 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD has a pool.
Does 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckhall 3 BedroomsBuckhall Apartments with Balcony
Buckhall Apartments with GarageBuckhall Furnished Apartments
Buckhall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA
Kings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia