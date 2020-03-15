9065 CONNOR HOUSE ROAD

Amenities

**WOW**Gorgeous 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome in the quiet subdivision of Signal Hill Station. This gem, located on a cul-de-sac, backs to a wooded area with walking trails. With over 2750+ total Sq. Ft living space, you will find plenty of room for everyone. Enter this beautiful spacious floorplan home with hardwood floors in the kitchen and Main Level. The gourmet kitchen is great for family gatherings with Huge Island and beautiful cabinetry along with stainless steel appliances. The basement includes a bedroom, a full bathroom. A 2-car garage and large driveway which can accommodate 2 additional cars. There is plenty of visitors' parking spaces throughout the neighborhood. Residents can opt-in and access the neighborhood pool facility. walking trails leading to Signal Hill Park, Walk to the VRE train station, and convenient to major commuter routes I-28, PWC Parkway, I66 and Much More!!!