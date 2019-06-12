All apartments in Buckhall
8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE

8894 Englewood Farms Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8894 Englewood Farms Dr, Buckhall, VA 20112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, Charming three level End Unit Townhouse featuring an Open Concept main level; located in an exclusive neighborhood and subdivision - Bradley Square. The home features stainless steal appliances, eat-in island, dining area, living room, rear deck and half bath on the main level. Upper level provides a large Master Bedroom with full bath, two spacious bedrooms and full bath, and washer and dryer. The lower level presents the main entrance, a hallway into the family room, and stairs to the main level. Other home features include: ceiling fans, crown molding, hardwood and carpet floors throughout. Also, the HOA provides two playgrounds (one is a tot lot) and splash pad. The Townhouse is approx. 2 miles from charming Old Town, VA-234, Manassas VRE and shopping and dining. Schedule a visit on Tuesday and Thursday - 9:AM to 2:PM; and Saturday and Sunday - 10:AM to 4:PM. 24 Hour Notice is required.~ Refundable Pet Deposit - $350 per pet. No vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE have any available units?
8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE have?
Some of 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
