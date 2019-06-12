8894 ENGLEWOOD FARMS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, Charming three level End Unit Townhouse featuring an Open Concept main level; located in an exclusive neighborhood and subdivision - Bradley Square. The home features stainless steal appliances, eat-in island, dining area, living room, rear deck and half bath on the main level. Upper level provides a large Master Bedroom with full bath, two spacious bedrooms and full bath, and washer and dryer. The lower level presents the main entrance, a hallway into the family room, and stairs to the main level. Other home features include: ceiling fans, crown molding, hardwood and carpet floors throughout. Also, the HOA provides two playgrounds (one is a tot lot) and splash pad. The Townhouse is approx. 2 miles from charming Old Town, VA-234, Manassas VRE and shopping and dining. Schedule a visit on Tuesday and Thursday - 9:AM to 2:PM; and Saturday and Sunday - 10:AM to 4:PM. 24 Hour Notice is required.~ Refundable Pet Deposit - $350 per pet. No vouchers accepted.