8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE

ROOM FOR RENT Move-in readyThis is a new three level townhouse. The owner who lives in the basement, is looking for tenant to occupy two master bedrooms on the top level of a new townhouse at $800 per room. The owner lives in the basement. Bedroom 1 is 14'7" x 12'5" with private bathroom (standing shower). Bedroom 2 is 16'11" x 11'0" with private bathroom (tub). The owner will occupy the lower level and garage. The main level (great room, kitchen, and dining area) will be shared. The main level will be furnished (i.e. furniture, cookware, flatware, dishes, etc.), but the bedrooms will be unfurnished.There is free parking on both sides of the townhouse and throughout the community. Rent includes utilities (water, power, and wireless internet). Each room has a cable connection. FiOS is free on a personal device, but to watch it on a TV in your room, you'll have to rent the FiOS box at your expense (approx. $12/mo).The community has two gazebos, small parks and a pond with a walking trail. There are also nearby jogging trails. The community is located minutes from the hub of local conveniences along Center Street in Old Town Manassas, as well as Hastings Marketplace and The Shops at Signal Hill. This location is a short drive to Route 28, Route 234, Prince William County Parkway and I-66. The primary grocery stores are Giant, Harris Teeter, and Walmart.