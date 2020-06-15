All apartments in Buckhall
8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE

8754 Elsing Green Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8754 Elsing Green Dr, Buckhall, VA 20112

Amenities

garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
ROOM FOR RENT Move-in readyThis is a new three level townhouse. The owner who lives in the basement, is looking for tenant to occupy two master bedrooms on the top level of a new townhouse at $800 per room. The owner lives in the basement. Bedroom 1 is 14'7" x 12'5" with private bathroom (standing shower). Bedroom 2 is 16'11" x 11'0" with private bathroom (tub). The owner will occupy the lower level and garage. The main level (great room, kitchen, and dining area) will be shared. The main level will be furnished (i.e. furniture, cookware, flatware, dishes, etc.), but the bedrooms will be unfurnished.There is free parking on both sides of the townhouse and throughout the community. Rent includes utilities (water, power, and wireless internet). Each room has a cable connection. FiOS is free on a personal device, but to watch it on a TV in your room, you'll have to rent the FiOS box at your expense (approx. $12/mo).The community has two gazebos, small parks and a pond with a walking trail. There are also nearby jogging trails. The community is located minutes from the hub of local conveniences along Center Street in Old Town Manassas, as well as Hastings Marketplace and The Shops at Signal Hill. This location is a short drive to Route 28, Route 234, Prince William County Parkway and I-66. The primary grocery stores are Giant, Harris Teeter, and Walmart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE have any available units?
8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
Is 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
