11802 HARA ST
11802 HARA ST

11802 Lake Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11802 Lake Shore Drive, Buckhall, VA 20112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
** BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEVER LIVED IN ** NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS ** Who's ready for the lake life? Enjoy jet skiing, relaxing on a pontoon boat, kayaking or canoeing as enjoy the water and the outdoors. This brand new Contemporary Style home has incredible views from the massive deck. Absolutely perfect for entertaining of just simply sipping on your coffee. Convenient commuting via VRE, I-66, or I-95. Close to shopping restaurants and recreation. Only strong applicants need apply. ** NO SMOKERS **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11802 HARA ST have any available units?
11802 HARA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 11802 HARA ST have?
Some of 11802 HARA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11802 HARA ST currently offering any rent specials?
11802 HARA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11802 HARA ST pet-friendly?
No, 11802 HARA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 11802 HARA ST offer parking?
Yes, 11802 HARA ST offers parking.
Does 11802 HARA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11802 HARA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11802 HARA ST have a pool?
No, 11802 HARA ST does not have a pool.
Does 11802 HARA ST have accessible units?
No, 11802 HARA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11802 HARA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11802 HARA ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 11802 HARA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11802 HARA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
