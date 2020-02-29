11802 HARA ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking new construction

** BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEVER LIVED IN ** NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS ** Who's ready for the lake life? Enjoy jet skiing, relaxing on a pontoon boat, kayaking or canoeing as enjoy the water and the outdoors. This brand new Contemporary Style home has incredible views from the massive deck. Absolutely perfect for entertaining of just simply sipping on your coffee. Convenient commuting via VRE, I-66, or I-95. Close to shopping restaurants and recreation. Only strong applicants need apply. ** NO SMOKERS **