10993 INSPIRATION POINT PL

Amenities
Beautiful home features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, tall windows that let the sun shine in, crown molding, dining room with chair rail/wainscoting, gourmet kitchen with island opened to sun room-breakfast area-family room with fireplace, finished basement with den/office & game room. Backyard has stone patio, playground equipment, and is ready for relaxing on the patio! Rent for year 1 is $2900, year 2 $2975, year 3 $3050. Application fee is $55/adult applicant. Security deposit is $2900. Annual income $120K+. Absolutely, No Pets Allowed.