Buckhall, VA
10684 VIEWMONT LANE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

10684 VIEWMONT LANE

10684 Viewmont Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10684 Viewmont Ln, Buckhall, VA 20112

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful & practically new garage townhome in Bradley Square. Amazing open concept design, with your gourmet kitchen in the center of your home featuring a huge granite kitchen island and high end appliances. Great deck off the family room, and nice dining area overlooking the common space. Large master suite has fantastic storage and a private bath. Upstairs laundry and an additional bedroom and bath complete the upper level. Your lower level has a large entryway, huge recreation room which can be utilized as a bedroom with an additional full bath on this level. Walk out to great patio area. Great hardwood floors throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10684 VIEWMONT LANE have any available units?
10684 VIEWMONT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 10684 VIEWMONT LANE have?
Some of 10684 VIEWMONT LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10684 VIEWMONT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10684 VIEWMONT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10684 VIEWMONT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10684 VIEWMONT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 10684 VIEWMONT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10684 VIEWMONT LANE offers parking.
Does 10684 VIEWMONT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10684 VIEWMONT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10684 VIEWMONT LANE have a pool?
No, 10684 VIEWMONT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10684 VIEWMONT LANE have accessible units?
No, 10684 VIEWMONT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10684 VIEWMONT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10684 VIEWMONT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10684 VIEWMONT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10684 VIEWMONT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
