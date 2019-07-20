10684 VIEWMONT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful & practically new garage townhome in Bradley Square. Amazing open concept design, with your gourmet kitchen in the center of your home featuring a huge granite kitchen island and high end appliances. Great deck off the family room, and nice dining area overlooking the common space. Large master suite has fantastic storage and a private bath. Upstairs laundry and an additional bedroom and bath complete the upper level. Your lower level has a large entryway, huge recreation room which can be utilized as a bedroom with an additional full bath on this level. Walk out to great patio area. Great hardwood floors throughout the home.