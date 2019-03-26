10641 Heron Ridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Move Right in to this Gorgeous home on a prime corner lot in sought after community so close to PW Parkway, VRE, all the shopping you need, two parks and even a splash park. But you may not want to leave when there is a room for everything! Kick off your shoes and worries in the foyer before heading for the two story Family Room with fireplace, looking right into whatever is being prepared in the Dream Kitchen. GE Profile appliances, in a wall oven, built in microwave AND gas range so you can cook for the largest gatherings and spread out on the granite counters. French doors take you right out to the $40,000 patio with built in stone seating and lighting. Convenience like main level laundry and den/office in addition to Living Room and formal Dining. Upstairs offers quite the retreat (and an overlook to the Family Room below) - the Master Suite especially with luxury bath and two walk in closets, while the other three bedrooms share a hall bath. Downstairs is fully unfinished for your storage needs. Pets case by case basis, no smoking, max two incomes to qualify.



(RLNE4601958)