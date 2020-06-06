10628 SMITH POND LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, bright home you can call your own! Large, eat-in chef's kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooking, pantry, and island. Kitchen opens up to two-story family room with cozy fireplace. Work at home in a private office with beautiful chair railing detailing. Master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and en suite with a double vanity and separate bath/shower. Three additional bedrooms upstairs and second floor laundry. Two-car garage, house backs to private woods, and backyard is fenced in. This rental won't last long!