10628 SMITH POND LANE

Amenities
Spacious, bright home you can call your own! Large, eat-in chef's kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooking, pantry, and island. Kitchen opens up to two-story family room with cozy fireplace. Work at home in a private office with beautiful chair railing detailing. Master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and en suite with a double vanity and separate bath/shower. Three additional bedrooms upstairs and second floor laundry. Two-car garage, house backs to private woods, and backyard is fenced in. This rental won't last long!