Home
/
Buckhall, VA
/
10546 GRANT AVENUE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

10546 GRANT AVENUE

10546 S Grant Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10546 S Grant Ave, Buckhall, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Nearly new craftsman style stunner with easy access to VRE train, old town Manassas, dining, shopping, major roadways and more! 10 month new Stanley Martin Lindsey Model (their largest floorplan option) with stone front and beautiful extended length front porch. Gorgeous open concept living with morning room option, private study/office, and wine bar option off the dining room. Beautiful hardwoods throughout main level. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus 4 1/2 baths allow ample space for everyone! Large Master en suite with box down ceiling, gigantic walk in closet, luxury bath featuring a double vanity & more than spacious shower. Junior Suite has a private bath and large walk in closet. Upper level laundry allows you to say goodbye to lugging baskets up and down the stairs! Gorgeous Kitchen with massive island, gas cooktop stove, stainless steel appliances. Open concept family room is bathed in light and features an upgraded gas stone fireplace, ceiling fan and hardwood floors. Finished Lower Level with direct access to your backyard. Full egress windows allow this lower level to feel sunny and bright while providing plenty of space for movie watching. Lower level has potential for 5th Bedroom and features a Full Bath, built in audio speakers and pre-plumbed for a wet bar! Additional Storage space is a bonus! Larger lot than most other lots in the neighborhood and will back to a treed and grassed area and not other homes.Prince William County School District. Amenities throughout the neighborhood allow you to enjoy a jog along one of several walking trails, afternoon picnic in the park, or play all day at the onsite splash park or playgrounds. VRE train just blocks away! Shopping and dining are just a short drive away, and Historic Old Town Manassas is around the corner. You'll love the convenience of this new neighborhood. Enjoy outdoor living, great schools and a stress-free lifestyle. $45.00 application fee for all applicants 18+. Security deposit $3500.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10546 GRANT AVENUE have any available units?
10546 GRANT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 10546 GRANT AVENUE have?
Some of 10546 GRANT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10546 GRANT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10546 GRANT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10546 GRANT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10546 GRANT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 10546 GRANT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10546 GRANT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10546 GRANT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10546 GRANT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10546 GRANT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10546 GRANT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10546 GRANT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10546 GRANT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10546 GRANT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10546 GRANT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10546 GRANT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10546 GRANT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
