10546 GRANT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Nearly new craftsman style stunner with easy access to VRE train, old town Manassas, dining, shopping, major roadways and more! 10 month new Stanley Martin Lindsey Model (their largest floorplan option) with stone front and beautiful extended length front porch. Gorgeous open concept living with morning room option, private study/office, and wine bar option off the dining room. Beautiful hardwoods throughout main level. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus 4 1/2 baths allow ample space for everyone! Large Master en suite with box down ceiling, gigantic walk in closet, luxury bath featuring a double vanity & more than spacious shower. Junior Suite has a private bath and large walk in closet. Upper level laundry allows you to say goodbye to lugging baskets up and down the stairs! Gorgeous Kitchen with massive island, gas cooktop stove, stainless steel appliances. Open concept family room is bathed in light and features an upgraded gas stone fireplace, ceiling fan and hardwood floors. Finished Lower Level with direct access to your backyard. Full egress windows allow this lower level to feel sunny and bright while providing plenty of space for movie watching. Lower level has potential for 5th Bedroom and features a Full Bath, built in audio speakers and pre-plumbed for a wet bar! Additional Storage space is a bonus! Larger lot than most other lots in the neighborhood and will back to a treed and grassed area and not other homes.Prince William County School District. Amenities throughout the neighborhood allow you to enjoy a jog along one of several walking trails, afternoon picnic in the park, or play all day at the onsite splash park or playgrounds. VRE train just blocks away! Shopping and dining are just a short drive away, and Historic Old Town Manassas is around the corner. You'll love the convenience of this new neighborhood. Enjoy outdoor living, great schools and a stress-free lifestyle. $45.00 application fee for all applicants 18+. Security deposit $3500.00.