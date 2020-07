Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This home is in pristine condition!**Gleaming hardwood floors on main level**Separate laundry room off kitchen**Spacious family room opens to the kitchen**Master suite features a walk-in closet, sitting area, dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower**Spacious secondary bedrooms**Fenced in backyard with large patio that is great for entertaining**Close to shopping and restaurants!!