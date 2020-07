Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Secluded private lot at end of street featuring a colonial with two car attached garage, front porch,4 BR, 2.5 baths, gas fireplace in family room off kitchen, magnificent chandeliers and hardwood floors on first level and washer/dryer. Rear yard features a private setting with a patio, shed and rear fence. Located within the Broadlands community featuring a variety of amenities .HOA fee is included in rent. No Pets