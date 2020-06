22174 BREITLING TERRACE

Amenities

PETS ALLOWED - CASE BY CASE !! WELL MAINTAINED AND CARED FOR ONE CAR GARAGE THREE LEVEL FULLY FINISHED TOWNHOUSE IN A SOUGHT AFTER SUB-DIVISION OF ALEXANDER CHASE-OF ASHBURN. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, SOAKING TUB WITH SEPARATE SHOWER, TWO ANOTHER GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS MAKE THIS TOWNHOUSE A HOME!!IT HAS A BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND ISLAND, DARK MAPLE CABINETS WITH CROWNS, EIK, SS APPLIANCES, MATCHING BACK-SPLASH, MAINTENANCE FREE TILED-FLOORING IN KITCHEN, MAIN LEVEL THROUGHOUT WOODEN/ENGINEERED FLOORING, SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO SPACIOUS DECK. HUGE BASEMENT HAS MULTI-PURPOSE RECREATIONAL ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, WALKOUT TO NICE AND FULLY FENCED BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR-ENTERTAINMENTS. WHOLE HOUSE IS PRE-WIRED FOR MANY TYPES OF ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT,HAS MULTIPLE CEILING FANS, LAUNDRY ROOM IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE BEDROOMS LEVEL AND LIST GOES ON. EACH ROOM IS EQUIPPED WITH DATA PORT FOR INTERNET USE. REC ROOM PRE WIRED FOR PROJECTOR HOOK UP. RECENTLY PAINTED, DECK POWER-WASHED , VACANT AND READY TO MOVE IN CONDITION! THANKS FOR VISITING !