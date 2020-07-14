All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE

21542 Harvest Green Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21542 Harvest Green Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 level townhouse with deck and and walk and walkout lower level . 1 car garage. Fresh Fresh paint and updated carpet. Best priceBest price in best price in best price in neighborhood,, don't delay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE have any available units?
21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE have?
Some of 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
