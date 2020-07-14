21542 HARVEST GREEN TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 level townhouse with deck and and walk and walkout lower level . 1 car garage. Fresh Fresh paint and updated carpet. Best priceBest price in best price in best price in neighborhood,, don't delay.