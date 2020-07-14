21542 Harvest Green Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148 Broadlands
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 level townhouse with deck and and walk and walkout lower level . 1 car garage. Fresh Fresh paint and updated carpet. Best priceBest price in best price in best price in neighborhood,, don't delay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
