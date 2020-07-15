All apartments in Brandermill
14025 SouthShore Rd

14025 Southshore Road · (804) 893-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14025 Southshore Road, Brandermill, VA 23112
Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 14025 SouthShore Rd · Avail. now

$3,600

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3098 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Newly built 5 Bdrm Home off Hull St and 288!!!! - It's time to live the "Good Life" with Good Life Builders in Southshore! Are you looking for luxurious living with views of the Swift Creek Reservoir? This E-Life Signature floor plan has it! Live your perfect vacation year round - watch the sunset every night from your master suite, enjoy water views every morning with coffee in your living room, bring your kayaks and pontoon for water access from the community dock! Good Life Builders provide supreme attention to detail with the homeowner in mind. This floor plan is perfect for the modern family that loves to entertain! The chef's kitchen boasts whirlpool appliances, gas cooking, leathered granite, island, walk-in pantry, and butlers pantry. Formal living room, formal dining room, and family room offer plenty of space for everyone. Upstairs you will find 5 bedrooms including the fabulous master suite! This master bath has it all - water closet, soaking tub, stunning shower, dual vanities, make-up vanity, spa-like upgrades, and more. Have a dog? enjoy the custom built-in kennel under the stairs! This home is also conveniently located near 288, Hull Street, and so many amenities and conveniences. Come and life the good life!
Agent Only Comments: Please see attachment for full list of features and upgrades. The standard Good Life Package offers a full appliance package to include refrigerator, washer and dryer, clean air systems, shelved closets, smart technologies, finished garage including floors, custom blinds, and more! Fireplaces, chimneys, flues convey as is. Up to $5000.00 in builder closing cost contributions with the use of builders preferred lender and title company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14025 SouthShore Rd have any available units?
14025 SouthShore Rd has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14025 SouthShore Rd have?
Some of 14025 SouthShore Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14025 SouthShore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14025 SouthShore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14025 SouthShore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14025 SouthShore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14025 SouthShore Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14025 SouthShore Rd offers parking.
Does 14025 SouthShore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14025 SouthShore Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14025 SouthShore Rd have a pool?
No, 14025 SouthShore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14025 SouthShore Rd have accessible units?
No, 14025 SouthShore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14025 SouthShore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14025 SouthShore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14025 SouthShore Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14025 SouthShore Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
