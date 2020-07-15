14025 SouthShore Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Newly built 5 Bdrm Home off Hull St and 288!!!! - It's time to live the "Good Life" with Good Life Builders in Southshore! Are you looking for luxurious living with views of the Swift Creek Reservoir? This E-Life Signature floor plan has it! Live your perfect vacation year round - watch the sunset every night from your master suite, enjoy water views every morning with coffee in your living room, bring your kayaks and pontoon for water access from the community dock! Good Life Builders provide supreme attention to detail with the homeowner in mind. This floor plan is perfect for the modern family that loves to entertain! The chef's kitchen boasts whirlpool appliances, gas cooking, leathered granite, island, walk-in pantry, and butlers pantry. Formal living room, formal dining room, and family room offer plenty of space for everyone. Upstairs you will find 5 bedrooms including the fabulous master suite! This master bath has it all - water closet, soaking tub, stunning shower, dual vanities, make-up vanity, spa-like upgrades, and more. Have a dog? enjoy the custom built-in kennel under the stairs! This home is also conveniently located near 288, Hull Street, and so many amenities and conveniences. Come and life the good life!

Agent Only Comments: Please see attachment for full list of features and upgrades. The standard Good Life Package offers a full appliance package to include refrigerator, washer and dryer, clean air systems, shelved closets, smart technologies, finished garage including floors, custom blinds, and more! Fireplaces, chimneys, flues convey as is. Up to $5000.00 in builder closing cost contributions with the use of builders preferred lender and title company.



(RLNE5912654)