All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 43341 STADIUM TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
43341 STADIUM TERRACE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

43341 STADIUM TERRACE

43341 Stadium Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

43341 Stadium Ter, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Room RENT ONLY!! Leasing rooms in a luxurious townhouse a few minutes walking to the future Ashburn metro station : 1st floor suite: $1050 (1 bed (13ft 7in X 14ft 10in ) +1 private bath and welcome center) 3rd floor mater~s bedroom: $1200 (1 bed (17ft X 15ft 6in) with 2 big closets+ master~s bath)3rd floor guest bedrooms: $800 (1 bed (11ft 4in X 12ft 10in )+ shared bath) Entire 4th floor: $1250 (1 bed (16ft 9inX 11ft) with 2 closets +1 private bath + living room (18ft10inX 12ft 7in)+ rooftop terrace (22ft X 11ft 7in) )Shared: Ample street parking, spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertop, hardwood floor, outdoor patio for entertaining, full-sized dining area, large living room + half bath. Absolutely beautiful gourmet kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet storage space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. New Washer/Dryer. New blinds are installed. Everyroom has cailing fan. Double walkin closet in two master bedrooms. Walk to future Loudoun Valley Metro Station, many new nearby shopping, movie theaters, restaurants. Community pool and health club. 5 miles walking trail around community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43341 STADIUM TERRACE have any available units?
43341 STADIUM TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 43341 STADIUM TERRACE have?
Some of 43341 STADIUM TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43341 STADIUM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43341 STADIUM TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43341 STADIUM TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43341 STADIUM TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 43341 STADIUM TERRACE offer parking?
No, 43341 STADIUM TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 43341 STADIUM TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43341 STADIUM TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43341 STADIUM TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43341 STADIUM TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43341 STADIUM TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43341 STADIUM TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43341 STADIUM TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43341 STADIUM TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43341 STADIUM TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43341 STADIUM TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia