43341 STADIUM TERRACE

Room RENT ONLY!! Leasing rooms in a luxurious townhouse a few minutes walking to the future Ashburn metro station : 1st floor suite: $1050 (1 bed (13ft 7in X 14ft 10in ) +1 private bath and welcome center) 3rd floor mater~s bedroom: $1200 (1 bed (17ft X 15ft 6in) with 2 big closets+ master~s bath)3rd floor guest bedrooms: $800 (1 bed (11ft 4in X 12ft 10in )+ shared bath) Entire 4th floor: $1250 (1 bed (16ft 9inX 11ft) with 2 closets +1 private bath + living room (18ft10inX 12ft 7in)+ rooftop terrace (22ft X 11ft 7in) )Shared: Ample street parking, spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertop, hardwood floor, outdoor patio for entertaining, full-sized dining area, large living room + half bath. Absolutely beautiful gourmet kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet storage space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. New Washer/Dryer. New blinds are installed. Everyroom has cailing fan. Double walkin closet in two master bedrooms. Walk to future Loudoun Valley Metro Station, many new nearby shopping, movie theaters, restaurants. Community pool and health club. 5 miles walking trail around community.