43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE

43316 Stonegarden Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43316 Stonegarden Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Stunning 3 Level Townhome! 3 beds,3.5 baths,2 car garage.*Gleaming Hardwood floors on main lvl, open floor plan w/large gourmet kitchen w granite counters, SS appliances,& upgrades. *Big family room for entertaining. *Private deck backing to mature trees.* The master suite on the upper level with two walk in closet and a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & shower.*Large recreation room in basement with full bath. *Wall mounted TV conveys.Close to Loudoun Station and the future metro. No pets allowed & No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE have any available units?
43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE have?
Some of 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
