43316 STONEGARDEN TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Stunning 3 Level Townhome! 3 beds,3.5 baths,2 car garage.*Gleaming Hardwood floors on main lvl, open floor plan w/large gourmet kitchen w granite counters, SS appliances,& upgrades. *Big family room for entertaining. *Private deck backing to mature trees.* The master suite on the upper level with two walk in closet and a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & shower.*Large recreation room in basement with full bath. *Wall mounted TV conveys.Close to Loudoun Station and the future metro. No pets allowed & No smoking