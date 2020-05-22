43273 GOOSEFOOT SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse

**Sorry NO Showing until Mid or 3rd week of June**GORGEOUS + SUNFILLED END UNIT**Almost 3400 Sq.ft. Feels like Single Family home**Look out for Professional Pictures & 3D tour**Ready to Move in June 1st**Gleaming Hardwood Flooring**3 Level Extension**Living & Dining Combo**Gourmet Kitchen with Island & Pantry**Family Room off Kitchen and space for breakfast table**Master Suite with the sitting room, Walk-in Closet and a private luxurious Bathroom**Oversized Secondary Bedrooms plus large hallway bathroom**Laundry on Bedroom Level**Lower Level w.4th Bedrooms+Full Bath and an Open Recreation Room**Deck +Yard **Location+Location+Location--> Walk to Moorefield Station Elementary school; Close to Home Depot, Loudoun Station and Brambleton town center; About a mile drive to Toll Road and Future silver line metro station which is coming up in 2020.**