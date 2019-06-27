42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool internet access media room tennis court

stunning Town house in the most desirable Brambleton! 3 large br w/ 2 full and 2 half bth! Main lvl w/ large formal living and dinning w/ galore of windows for extra light. Kitchen with 42 inch maple cabinets, corian counter tops, center island! Family room next to kitchen that leads to a large deck facing trees and common area! Upstairs 3 super large bedrooms w/ two full bath and laundry!Walkout fully finished lower level with half bath and double doors leading to fully fenced private backyard! Very close to future silver line metro station (2020). Walk to Briar wood high school! Community facilities include pools, walking trails, basket ball courts, tennis cts , parks, shopping, groceries , movie theaters, restaurants! HOA incluse high speed internet and basic cable!! Come and view this beautiful house!