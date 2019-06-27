All apartments in Brambleton
42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE
42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE

42646 Winter Wind Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42646 Winter Wind Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
stunning Town house in the most desirable Brambleton! 3 large br w/ 2 full and 2 half bth! Main lvl w/ large formal living and dinning w/ galore of windows for extra light. Kitchen with 42 inch maple cabinets, corian counter tops, center island! Family room next to kitchen that leads to a large deck facing trees and common area! Upstairs 3 super large bedrooms w/ two full bath and laundry!Walkout fully finished lower level with half bath and double doors leading to fully fenced private backyard! Very close to future silver line metro station (2020). Walk to Briar wood high school! Community facilities include pools, walking trails, basket ball courts, tennis cts , parks, shopping, groceries , movie theaters, restaurants! HOA incluse high speed internet and basic cable!! Come and view this beautiful house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE have any available units?
42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE have?
Some of 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42646 WINTER WIND TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
