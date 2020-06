Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Brand new townhome! Never before lived in! Open concept main floor living area with huge island. Generously placed recessed lighting throughout the home. Huge deck off main floor. Three bedrooms and two full baths on upper level. Huge master bedrooms, master bath, and two walk in closets! Basement with full bedroom, full bathroom, and recreation area. Brand new window shades, washer, and dryer to be installed!