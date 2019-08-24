42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE

Amenities
Open PlanHardwood floors in coffee brown finishChefs kitchenFinished basementFenced landscaped yard with sprinklersAmazing views of lake from master bedroom and living roomWalkable to a thriving, convenient Town Center with grocery stores restaurants, doctors, movie theater, banks, health club and libraryImmediate access to paved trails around the communityNeighborhood parks , four pool complexes and tennis courts with easy access.Verizon FiOS HD extreme package with 300 digital channels and 50/50 Mbps with router for data included in the monthly community association fees.Schools are nearby with bus stops right in the front of the house.