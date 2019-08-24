All apartments in Brambleton
42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE
42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE

Location

42618 Stratford Landing Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Open PlanHardwood floors in coffee brown finishChefs kitchenFinished basementFenced landscaped yard with sprinklersAmazing views of lake from master bedroom and living roomWalkable to a thriving, convenient Town Center with grocery stores restaurants, doctors, movie theater, banks, health club and libraryImmediate access to paved trails around the communityNeighborhood parks , four pool complexes and tennis courts with easy access.Verizon FiOS HD extreme package with 300 digital channels and 50/50 Mbps with router for data included in the monthly community association fees.Schools are nearby with bus stops right in the front of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE have any available units?
42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE have?
Some of 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
