42618 STRATFORD LANDING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

Open PlanHardwood floors in coffee brown finishChefs kitchenFinished basementFenced landscaped yard with sprinklersAmazing views of lake from master bedroom and living roomWalkable to a thriving, convenient Town Center with grocery stores restaurants, doctors, movie theater, banks, health club and libraryImmediate access to paved trails around the communityNeighborhood parks , four pool complexes and tennis courts with easy access.Verizon FiOS HD extreme package with 300 digital channels and 50/50 Mbps with router for data included in the monthly community association fees.Schools are nearby with bus stops right in the front of the house.