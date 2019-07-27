42597 OAK PARK SQ.

Amenities
Luxurious BRAND NEW town home in Ashburn! Beautiful modern finishes, great layout! Open concept living room , dining room, upgraded, gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, updated cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 updated bathrooms and a powder room! Walk-in closets; laundry on the bedroom level; 2 car attached garage; Large Rec-room with full bath in the basement; Great location! Briarwood High school zone. Close to shops, restaurants and more! Pets considered case by case; Available for move-in TODAY! Come see it today!