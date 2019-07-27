All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like
42597 OAK PARK SQ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42597 OAK PARK SQ
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

42597 OAK PARK SQ

42597 Oak Park Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42597 Oak Park Square, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Luxurious BRAND NEW town home in Ashburn! Beautiful modern finishes, great layout! Open concept living room , dining room, upgraded, gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, updated cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 updated bathrooms and a powder room! Walk-in closets; laundry on the bedroom level; 2 car attached garage; Large Rec-room with full bath in the basement; Great location! Briarwood High school zone. Close to shops, restaurants and more! Pets considered case by case; Available for move-in TODAY! Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 42597 OAK PARK SQ have any available units?
42597 OAK PARK SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42597 OAK PARK SQ have?
Some of 42597 OAK PARK SQ's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42597 OAK PARK SQ currently offering any rent specials?
42597 OAK PARK SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42597 OAK PARK SQ pet-friendly?
Yes, 42597 OAK PARK SQ is pet friendly.
Does 42597 OAK PARK SQ offer parking?
Yes, 42597 OAK PARK SQ offers parking.
Does 42597 OAK PARK SQ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42597 OAK PARK SQ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42597 OAK PARK SQ have a pool?
No, 42597 OAK PARK SQ does not have a pool.
Does 42597 OAK PARK SQ have accessible units?
No, 42597 OAK PARK SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 42597 OAK PARK SQ have units with dishwashers?
No, 42597 OAK PARK SQ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42597 OAK PARK SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 42597 OAK PARK SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 BedroomsBrambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with ParkingBrambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia