42597 OAK PARK SQ.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Luxurious BRAND NEW town home in Ashburn! Beautiful modern finishes, great layout! Open concept living room , dining room, upgraded, gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, updated cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 updated bathrooms and a powder room! Walk-in closets; laundry on the bedroom level; 2 car attached garage; Large Rec-room with full bath in the basement; Great location! Briarwood High school zone. Close to shops, restaurants and more! Pets considered case by case; Available for move-in TODAY! Come see it today!