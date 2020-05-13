42539 MAGELLAN SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom,,garage, walkout townhouse in great location. Close to shops, commuter routes, and fantastic Brambleton Community amenities. Big kitchen with center island, gas cooking, good sized pantry, deck access, seating area & breakfast room. Living space has hardwood floors, chair railing. Nicely proportioned bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and luxury bath with garden tub, double vanity and separate shower. Walkout basement with cozy fireplace and a full bath!! Available immediately. Listing Agent can provide link to walk through video. Apply at www.pmiloudoun.gov. Good-Excellent Credit & verifiable income of $88K+ a must.