42539 MAGELLAN SQUARE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

42539 MAGELLAN SQUARE

42539 Magellan Square · No Longer Available
Location

42539 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom,,garage, walkout townhouse in great location. Close to shops, commuter routes, and fantastic Brambleton Community amenities. Big kitchen with center island, gas cooking, good sized pantry, deck access, seating area & breakfast room. Living space has hardwood floors, chair railing. Nicely proportioned bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and luxury bath with garden tub, double vanity and separate shower. Walkout basement with cozy fireplace and a full bath!! Available immediately. Listing Agent can provide link to walk through video. Apply at www.pmiloudoun.gov. Good-Excellent Credit & verifiable income of $88K+ a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

