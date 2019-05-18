All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42482 BENFOLD SQUARE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

42482 BENFOLD SQUARE

42482 Benfold Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42482 Benfold Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well cared for stunning Brambleton townhome with lots of bells and whistles. Gourmet kitchen with double wall ovens, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in pantry. Beautiful wide plank wood floors. Gas fireplace in family room. Open floor plan upstairs too - Bedrooms surrounds open area perfect for upper level family room/hobby room or office. Bedroom level laundry room has utility sink. Master bedroom suite with tray ceiling, Master Bath has walk in shower with bench and separate tub. Available Now. Lawn care included. Pets considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE have any available units?
42482 BENFOLD SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE have?
Some of 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42482 BENFOLD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE offer parking?
No, 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42482 BENFOLD SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia