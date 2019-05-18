42482 BENFOLD SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well cared for stunning Brambleton townhome with lots of bells and whistles. Gourmet kitchen with double wall ovens, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in pantry. Beautiful wide plank wood floors. Gas fireplace in family room. Open floor plan upstairs too - Bedrooms surrounds open area perfect for upper level family room/hobby room or office. Bedroom level laundry room has utility sink. Master bedroom suite with tray ceiling, Master Bath has walk in shower with bench and separate tub. Available Now. Lawn care included. Pets considered case by case.