All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 AM

42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202

42480 Rockrose Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42480 Rockrose Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
Beautiful, well located close to shopping area, restaurants, movie theater, Brambleton. Nice 3 beds 2 baths, HW, tile, granite, SS appliances, Balcony, Nice exercise club house .Bright and Spacious condo. extra storage, pool and more. HOA cover cable and amenities, $55 per adult applicant to longandfoster.com, website see and rent it,check photos prior when was vacant home once tenant moves will be professionally clean, carpets and paint check price compare with other ones nearby Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 have any available units?
42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 have?
Some of 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 currently offering any rent specials?
42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 pet-friendly?
No, 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 offer parking?
Yes, 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 offers parking.
Does 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 have a pool?
Yes, 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 has a pool.
Does 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 have accessible units?
No, 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia