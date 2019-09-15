42480 ROCKROSE SQ #202

Amenities
Beautiful, well located close to shopping area, restaurants, movie theater, Brambleton. Nice 3 beds 2 baths, HW, tile, granite, SS appliances, Balcony, Nice exercise club house .Bright and Spacious condo. extra storage, pool and more. HOA cover cable and amenities, $55 per adult applicant to longandfoster.com, website see and rent it,check photos prior when was vacant home once tenant moves will be professionally clean, carpets and paint check price compare with other ones nearby Thanks.